Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli reacts to her wedding rumours: I am happy for her

Popular singer Neha Kakkar is ruling the headlines these days for her wedding with Punjabi singer-actor Rohanpreet. While she has made no official announcements, the buzz is that the singer is all set to tie the knot in October. Neha's love life has been in the news many times. Last year, she was linked with Indian Idol 10 host Aditya Narayan. It was also claimed that the two will get married, however, it was all a PR stunt for the reality show. Earlier, Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli's ugly break up had also garnered much attention. As the singing sensation's wedding rumours rule the news, ex-boyfriend Himansh reacted to it and expressed his happiness that she has somebody and is moving on in her life.

Himansh Kohli told TOI, "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that." When asked if he knows Rohanpreet, who Neha is rumoured to be getting married to. He said, "No, not really." Himansh and Neha Kakkar were in a relationship for 4 years, from 2014 to 2018. There even starred in a music video together and Neha announced her love for Himansh on the reality show.

After their ugly breakup, Neha Kakkar revealed that she was in depression. However, Himansh claimed that he has always been her well-wisher. He said, "I don't know why all her cryptic posts were associated with me when I know for a fact that she wasn't referring to me. Those were all misconstrued and flew across the media left, right and centre for no reason. Besides, relationships and break-ups are a common part of life. Sometimes, two people after being together realise that they are not incompatible with each other. It happens and it happened."

Himansh Kohli made his Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. Before it, he was a popular TV name for his show Humse Hai Life. The actor has been seen in films like Sweetie Weds NRI, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Ranchi Diaries and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka.

Talking about Neha Kakkar's rumoured fiance Rohanpreet, he has been a part of reality shows like India’s Rising Star and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.' Rumours about their alleged relationship arose when they did a music video together and shared a post on social media with lyrics of the Punjabi song reading, "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche."

