BTS ARMY slams Korean brand for editing out Jungkook’s tattoo; photo replaced later

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASUMI3190 BTS ARMY slams Korean brand for editing out Jungkook's tattoo

Going by the massive popularity of the Kpop band BTS, it is safe to say that they are ready to rule the world with their music and personalities. BTS ARMY worships all the members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook; and doesn't take any disrespect toward them lightly. Recently, the septet featured in the latest ad campaign of a Korean brand. While the picture attracted much attention, fans noticed that Jungkook's tattoo on his ring finger was blurred. This did not go down well with the ARMY who slammed the brand for the same.

Soon after, the brand apologised and replaced the photos. The tweet said, "Hello, everyone. We sincerely apologize that we've missed precious "J" letter on JK's hand. We'll soon replace it with the revised version, and make sure it won't happen again. Again, we are really sorry :'("

Another tweet read, "Hello everyone, here's the revised version of the previous photo. There was a mistake while editing the skin tone and there was no intention to disrespect the artist. As we promised, this kind of mistake won't take place again. We always respect our brand ambassador."

Other than the missing 'J' from the tattoo of 'JK', Jungkook's new hairstyle 'mullet' grabbed many eyeballs. While some love the new look on him, others shared pictures of his old hairstyles and picked their most loved one.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their upcoming anthology album called 'Proof.' The album will be released on June 10. Ahead of that, the members have been sharing the stories behind what inspired them to write the songs.

In his video, Jimin said, "I wanted ‘Filter’ and ‘Friends’ to be included in this album. I wanted to live up to ARMY’s expectations and show them many different sides of myself. And I still have many different colors left to share. I might have come across as being colorless instead of colorful if I’d accommodated myself to other people’s ideas without having a distinct hue of my own. But my ‘Friends’ — the members and ARMY — were always there to help me remind myself of what my essence is and keep myself centered. You are my proof."