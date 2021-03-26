Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Warrant against Kangana Ranaut cancelled as she appears in court

A Mumbai court has cancelled a bailable warrant against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut after she appeared before it in connection with the defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The Andheri metropolitan magistrate' court had issued a summons to Ranaut last month, directing her to appear on March 1. As she failed to turn up, the court issued a bailable warrant against her.

The warrant was cancelled on Thursday as the actor remained present, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said.

Akhtar has filed a complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making false statements against him when she railed about nepotism and `cliques' in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Last month, Mumbai police submitted a report in the court, saying prima facie an offence of defamation was made out against her.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana recently released the trailer of her much anticipated film Thalaivi. It is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in spy-thriller Dhaakad in which she plays the role of a spy. The actress is also gearing up for the release of Tejas. She has started shooting for the film in Rajasthan. The film is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.

For those unversed, Kangana Ranaut won the National Film Award as Best Actress for the fourth time, for her performances in Manikarnika and Panga.

(With PTI Inputs)