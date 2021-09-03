Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz promises to become like Sidharth Shukla in heartfelt post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADESHASHEHBAZ Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz mourns Sidharth's death

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left his family and friends devastated. The actor's last rites were performed on Thursday in the presence of his family, friends and celebrities from the small screen industry. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend and best friend Shehnaaz Gill was also present and looked inconsolable. Her brother Shehbaz and close friend Ken Ferns were seen taking care of a crying Shehnaaz. Now, the actress' brother Shehbaz has taken to Instagram to pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla and promised that he will become like him.

Calling Sidharth Shukla 'mera sher,' Shehbaz said that he will make it his dream to become like him. He wrote, "U R always with us and you will be always... will try to become like you. It is a dream now... and this dream will come true soon... I will not say RIP because you are not Love you." Shehbaz also changed his profile picture with Sidharth's.

Shehbaz shared a great bond with Sidharth Shukla. The duo has a lot of fun when Shehbaz entered Bigg Boss 13 to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill. Fans had loved the camaraderie between the three and desired to see more of them.

With Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz Gill has broken down completely. Sambhavna Seth, who visited Sidharth Shukla's house after his death, revealed that she met the late actor's family and they are heartbroken. While the late actor's mother Rita Shukla is keeping a strong front, Shehnaaz Gill is inconsolable. She said that it will be very difficult to handle her.

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

He met Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house and apparently the duo fell in love. Fans loved their chemistry, on and off-screen, and wanted them to star together in many more projects.