Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take break from acting; seeks time to regain health

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to take a break from acting to focus on her health. The actress who is battling an autoimmune disease called Myositis, has decided to take a year-long break from acting. The actress has decided not to sign any Telugu, Tamil, or Bollywood films after wrapping up Citadel and Kushi.

According to a report in India Today, “She will take a yearlong break from work and will not sign any film. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken.”

Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited Serbia’s Church of Saint Sava as she completed one year of her Myositis diagnosis. She took to Instagram and penned a long note talking about how she has been battling the disease for a year. She was in Serbia for the filming of Citadel with filmmaker duo Raj and DK and actor Varun Dhawan, among others.

Samantha who had recently spoken about her strength and struggles, mentioned it on social media, “It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body…no salt, sugar, or grains with a cocktail of meds for the main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection, and introspection. Of professional failures too, to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas…not praying for blessing and gifts…but praying to just find strength and peace”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Telugu film Shaakuntalam. Samantha played the central character Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The project marked her maiden collaboration with director Gunasekhar.

On the other hand, Samantha is busy working on the Indian version of Citadel. The upcoming show also stars Varun Dhawan and is directed by the duo Raj & DK. Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel premiered on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

Whereas Samantha’s filming of Kushi will be completed within two to three days. She will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film. Kushi is scheduled to release in theatres in September this year.

