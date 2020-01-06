Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas looked like an elegant pair at Golden Globes Awards 2020

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are known for their stylish appearances during events or on their vacation and yet again the couple impressed their fans when they walked the red carpet of Golden Globes Awards 2020 that were held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Their pictures spread on the internet like wildfire as soon as they stepped on the carpet of the 77th edition of the awards hand in hand. The couple was also one of the many presenters of the night.

Priyanka was seen wearing a pastel pink off-shoulder gown with a plunging neckline, reportedly an outfit by Cristina Ottaviano. Along with the same, she wore a diamond neckpiece by Bvlgari and a pair of simple studs. With minimal makeup and side-parted hair, she looked extremely classy from head to toe. Talking about Nick, he chose to wear a black suit. Have a look at the couple's pictures here:

The duo even attended the pre-Globes party on January 5 where Priyanka opted for an Elie Saab ensemble and styled it with matte gold earrings. The 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony was aired in India on Colors Infinity. The event is held annually to give awards as an honour to the excellent performances in film and television.

Priyanka recently attended the Jonas Brother concert in the Bahamas where actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with wife Tahira, kids were also present. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

