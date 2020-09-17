Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mega Icons Teaser: Deepika Padukone shares her journey, Ranveer Singh talks about her battle with depression

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is gearing up to share her journey with her fans through National Geographic show, Mega Icons. The channel released a teaser from the episode which shows Deepika opening up about how she transformed from a shy person to the one who owns up the screen with her performances. In the video, the Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen saying, "I think my being shy came in the way of me. Just allowing myself and freeing myself in front of the camera, I think Cocktail allowed me that experience for the first time of truly being vulnerable in front of the camera. And once I felt that joy and that high, there was no stopping after that."

For Deepika Padukone, Cocktail was a path-breaking film which earned her mass popularity and critical acclaim for her performance as Veronica. The channel shared the teaser and wrote, "The difference between a good actor and a great one is simple: It’s just in the perspective. This is @deepikapadukone’s story like it’s never been told before. An all-new season of Mega Icons premieres 20th September, Sunday 7 PM on National Geographic. #NatGeoIndia #MegaIcons @natgeoindia."

On the other hand, the teaser also gave a sneak peek into her battle with depression through husband Ranveer Singh. The Gully Boy actor said, "She was going through some kind of emotional turmoil that perhaps even she was not aware of. And it kept evolving the performance in her. It started coming out in her performances."

He added, "She had a blackout and she had fallen very suddenly and when she came back to her senses, she couldn’t stop bawling. It was very very scary."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for the release of their next film '83. The film was supposed to hit the screens on April 10 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. While many Bollywood films have ditched the traditional theatrical release and going directly to OTT release, the makers have confirmed that the sports drama will release on the big screen. Reports claim that Kabir Khan directorial '83 will release during Christmas this year.

'83, which chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

