Kartik Aaryan requested 'Theek Karo' like most of us after Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp went down

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known not just for his acting skills but also for his quirky social media posts. He is quite active on various platforms and keeps on sharing pictures and videos and leaves his fans excited. Yet again, he did the same when he indulged in a Q&A session on Twitter. The conversation which took place were a little crazy just like the actor himself. Several netizens asked him a few questions and even expressed their love for him. Among those was a person who asked him, "Tell me what's up?" His answer was quite relatable as it revolved around the disruption in services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram.

Replying to the user, Kartik wrote, "Sir WhatsApp theek karo plz ( Sir please get WhatsApp fixed)."

Not only this, but a particular user's strange tweet caught everyone's attention as she jokingly threatened to cut her wrist if Kartik does not reply to her. The user "Reply do Warna main nas cut lungi apni #AskKartik," the post read. Kartik was quick to reply to the social media user.

"Kabhi aise sochna bhi mat (Never think about it)," he responded with a red heart emoji.

Kartik's reply has won many hearts. A fan commented, "You are so sweet." Praising Kartik for his wise advice, another fan wrote, "Haye woh toh mazak kar rhi thi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He will also be seen in 'Freddy', and 'Captain India'