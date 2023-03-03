Indo-Nepali film Prem Geet 3 fame Dr. Yogesh Lakhani talks about his upcoming projects

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dr. Yogesh Lakhani talks about his upcoming projects

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., has been in the news for his projects. He has carved a name in showbiz as a producer as well as an actor.

Lakhani has unleashed an actor within himself with cameo roles in films like 'Dilwale', 'Baazar', Bypass Road ,Ardh , Khalli Balli and 'Calendar Girls'. His latest work as a producer was the Indo-Nepali film 'Prem Geet 3'. After the super success of the film, Mr. Lakhani has various other films lined up this year.

Grand period action film 'Prem Geet 3' made waves last year when it released in Nepal and India. The film was a Nepali language film, also dubbed & released in Hindi. It was directed by Chhetan Gurung and Santosh Sen.

Yogesh Lakhani has always extended his support towards social events. Whether it is a school event, social gathering or organising medical camps, he has always been at the forefront. Moreover, he has frequently been a guest of honour at different events in the city. He believes that it is his duty to give it back to society and inspire all youngsters.

