Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: 7 times Coolie No. 1 actress impressed everyone with her crazy avatar

Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the much-loved star kids of the industry. She has time and again won many hearts through her simplicity, craziness and beauty. Everyone waited for her Bollywood debut after stunning transformations pictures and videos went viral. She stepped into the filmy world through Kedarnath in which she was paired opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. Next in line came Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh through which she entered the 100-crore club. In just less than a year, Sara is everywhere in films, songs, social media, brand endorsements, collaborations, viral videos, photoshoots and whatnot. Her girl next door image and transparency in the way she communicates made this newbie a star in just a year. Every now and then, her videos go viral on the internet and leave everyone talking good about her. On Sara's 25th birthday, let's have a look at some of those viral clips here:

Sara's Saat Samundar Paar dance video​

When Sara made her singing debut

When Sara got the tickets of her own movie

Some of Sara's spiciest revelations on Koffee With Karan

Later when Ranveer Singh acted cupid and made her meet her crush Kartik

When a BTS video from Love Aaj Kal sequel showing Sara and Kartik went viral

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan FC™ (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

Sara’s top ki heroine wali acting video

When Sara carried her own luggage at the airport

