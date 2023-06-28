BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's song Flower scripts history; K-Pop song gets 300 million views on YouTube

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's Jisoo song FLOWER crosses 300 million views

Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her solo debut amidst the quartet’s world tour and reached a milestone on June 27. The Flower singer, well-known for her sonorous voice and stunning visuals, smashed multiple records with her solo debut song. Flower has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. Jisoo released her song FLOWER marking her solo debut with the EP ME and the BLACKPINK member broke many records within a few months of her debut.

The official FLOWER music video on YouTube hit 300 Million views and 9.5 Million likes in under 88 days. This milestone made her music video the fastest by a Korean female soloist to hit 300 million views on YouTube for a music video followed by fellow member Jennie's SOLO which recorded the same in 183 days. Three out of the top 5 solo female artists in Korea to achieve this are BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

Jisoo’s solo success is making noise not just on YouTube, but other streaming platforms as well social media platforms. Jisoo became the fastest Korean solo artist to reach 100 Million streams on Spotify within just 32 days breaking the record set by BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa which was for B-side track Money within 37 days and LALISA in 46 days. Setting records for solo Korean female artists on multiple international music charts. Jisoo keeps moving on to conquer iTunes Chart ranking no.1 in 64 countries including the United States.

BLACKPINK is on a break from the tour after finishing their Asian, North American, and Australian leg of the BORN PINK tour. Jisoo performed her solo song FLOWER for her fans and received applause for such a spectacular execution.

