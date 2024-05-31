Rumoured couple Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting activity in Europe, photo goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting activity in Europe

Rumoured couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted vacationing in Europe. The actors were seemingly enjoying a wine-tasting activity during their trip. The photos of them are now going viral on the internet. Social media seemed to have been divided ever since these photos made it to the trends. While a section of X users liked the picture, others seemed to have gotten reminded of Chai's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Here's what the actress said about her dating rumours

Addressing their dating rumours, Sobhita said that she feels she should not answer people who speak without knowledge. As per a report by FilmiBeat, Sobhita said, "I’m very fortunate to have a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business."

She added, "Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Here's when it all started

The speculations around Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged affair started doing the rounds in media reports last year. Recently, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had a special dinner date at Jamavar, located in London. A picture of the duo surfaced online as a chef from a London restaurant took to his Instagram and shared a picture featuring both the actors, where the actor can be seen smiling for the camera, whereas Sobhita is seen behind him in the background. Neither actor has confirmed that they are with each other, but fans have been shipping them together.

