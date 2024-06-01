Salman Khan house firing case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests four linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Follow us on Image Source : X Four arrested in Salman Khan house firing case

In the latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case, Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four for conspiring to attack on the actor. All of them were plotting to murder Salman. Names of the accused are Dhananjay Singh Tafe Singh aka Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia, Nyahi Vaspi Khan aka Wasim Chikna and Zeeshan Khan aka Javed Khan. All these accused were in contact with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi. Investigation revealed that these accused had done recce of Salman's farmhouse and workplaces. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 115, 120(b), and 506. The court has sent all the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. Police are engaged in further investigation of the case.

Earlier this month, actor Salman Khan filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding that his name be removed from the petition filed by the mother of Anuj Thapan, the accused who committed suicide in police custody in the case related to the firing at his house.

Salman Khan's lawyer Aabad Ponda requested to drop the actor's name as a respondent in the petition and claimed that the petitioner has not made any allegations against the actor. He claimed that the petitioner did not make any plea against the actor.

For the unversed, shots were fired outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14. Both the shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were later arrested in Gujarat's Bhuj. Thapan was arrested in Punjab on April 26 along with another person in connection with the case. Thapan later died in custody.

