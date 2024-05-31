IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11: Best fantasy picks, captain choices for warm-up game

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Shakib Al Hasan

India are all set to lock horns against Bangladesh in their only warm-up match ahead of the main round of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian team is training in New York before hitting the ground running and beginning their quest for the World Cup title.

Bangladesh were scheduled to play two warm-up games before the tournament but their opening practice match against the USA was abandoned due to bad weather, which makes their clash against India their only warm-up fixture.

While India have not played a T20I since their January series against Afghanistan, the Bangla Tigers took on co-hosts USA in a three-match series a week ago and went down to the minnows 1-2. They would hope they bounce back sooner than later and would need their players to stand up right from the practice game.

Match Details:

Match: IND vs BAN, Warm-up match

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date & Time: Saturday, June 1 at 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports and Hotstar

IND vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Litton Das

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav

Captaincy picks:

Rohit Sharma: India captain Rohit Sharma can be a good option for captaincy in your fantasy team. Even though Rohit had a poor performance in the second half of IPL 2024, he would want to stand up when the big tournament rolls in.

Suryakumar Yadav: World No.1 T20I batter SKY is also a good choice for captaincy. He can turn the tide single-handedly. Considering the pitch shall be good at the New York Stadium for the warm-up game, Surya can take down the bowlers with his 360-degree gameplay.

Squads:

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh's squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib