Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to Shaitaan: 7 films showcasing R Madhavan's versatility | Birthday Special

R. Madhavan, who is lovingly known as Maddy among his fans turns a year older today. The charming actor is one of the few actors who has a pan-Indian appeal and his versatility in acting knows no linguistic boundaries. Be it in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, or Telugu, Maddy continues to mesmerise us with his performances, proving true talent can speak in every language. Let's take a look at a few of his films.

1. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is the story of Maddy impersonating Rajeev, the person his love interest, Reena, is about to marry and attempts to woo her. However, he is unprepared for the moment when the truth will be revealed. Directed by Harris Jayaraj, the film stars Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, Kabir Sadanand, and Maya Alagh.

2. Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti tells the story of a few students to portray various Indian freedom fighters in her film, she unwittingly awakens their patriotism. The emotional and mental process turns them into rebels for a cause. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also stars Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth and Kunal Kapoor.

3. Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu is the story of Manu, an NRI doctor, who comes to India in search of a bride and falls in love with Tanu. Poles apart from her suitor, Tanu, a fun-loving girl, rather enlists his help in eloping with her lover. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhasker and Eijaz Khan.

5. 3 Idiots

3 Idiots tells the story of Farhan and Raju forming a great bond with Rancho due to his refreshing outlook. Years later, a bet gives them a chance to look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya.

6. Minnale

Minnale is the story of a man who falls in love with a woman and cons his way into her heart through lies. When she finds out and confronts him, he has no sign of remorse as he feels that everything is fair in love and war. Directed by Reema Sen, Abbas, Vivek, R.D Rajashekhar, and Nagesh among others.

7. Shaitaan

Shaitaan tells the story of a family outing that takes a terrifying turn when an intruder takes over the body of the teenage daughter, putting her at the mercy of increasingly sinister orders. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala, Jyothika, Palak Lalwani and Manoj Anand.

