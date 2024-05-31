Zeenat Aman reveals reason behind unplanned social media break | Read Post

Follow us on Image Source : ZEENAT AMAN'S INSTAGRAM Zeenat Aman's latest Instagram post is now going viral

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is very active on social media and expresses her views openly. Recently in her post, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor revealed that she took a break from social media for a few days. Zeenat shared a photo clicked by her son on social media. In its caption, she revealed about her unplanned social media break.

What did Zeenat write in her caption?

"I took an unplanned social media break. Mostly because I got tired of seeing my own face on my grid! This time to myself really led me to ruminate on how different the world is today from when I started out. It’s quite unrecognisable from what I lived through in the 70s. I am fascinated by what the internet, and more specifically social media, has done to society. There are both pros and cons of course. At some level, social media has democratised the idea of fame. Today, anyone with a little talent, luck and a smartphone can build a career that would have been impossible without immense privileges back in the day. Yes, there’s a lot of online noise, but there is also honest talent that now has a platform," read her caption.

The actor further wrote that she is very cautious of the culture of easy outrage that has proliferated online. And how casually some people say cruel things online that they would never dare say in person. "To me this indicates a bored society that has forgotten how nuanced the world, and each person in it, is! To invalidate, tear down, and sully people for the smallest of indiscretions is absolutely counter to my approach, which is dialogue, and sometimes the acceptance that opinions can differ, and that’s okay. That’s it. My honest two cents for the day. I hope your Friday is wonderful. What are your plans? That was because I was tired of seeing the face on the grid. At that time I was really forced to think how different the world is today from when I started. Whatever I have seen since the 70s is completely different from now," read the caption.

Also Read: An epic love story: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser out now | WATCH