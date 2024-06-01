Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: How accurate survey results were in 2009, 2014 and 2019?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Polling in the one and half month long Lok Sabha elections will conclude today when the voting in the seventh and last phase, which is underway, will end at 6 pm. The results of the high stakes general elections -- which saw an interesting contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc-led by various opposition parties -- will be declared on June 4.

As the polling will conclude today, all eyes will be on exit poll results as it will predict which party may have an edge on the result day. But before the exit poll survey data is revealed today, let's take a look at how accurate they have been in the past three Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019

Polling Agency NDA UPA India Today-Axis 352 93 News24-Today's Chanakya 350 95 News18-IPSOS 336 82 VDP Associates 333 115 Sudarshan News 313 121 Times Now-VMR 306 132 Suvarna News 305 124 India TV-CNX 300 120 India News-Polstart 287 128 C-Voter 287 128 News Nation 286 122 ABP-CSDS 277 130 NewsX-NETA 242 164 Average 306 120 Results 353 93

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2014

Polling Agency NDA UPA India Today-Axis 340 70 India Today-Cicero 272 115 Times Now-ORG 249 148 CNN IBN-CSDS 280 97 NDTV-Hansa Research 279 103 CNN IBN-CSDS-Lokniti 276 97 India TV-CVoter 289 102 ABP News-Nielsen 274 97 Average 283 105 Results 336 60

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2009

Polling Agency NDA UPA Star-Nielsen 196 199 CNN-IBN Dainik Bhaskar 175 195 India TV-CVoter 189 195 Headlines Today 180 191 Average 185 195 Results 158 262