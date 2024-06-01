Saturday, June 01, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: How accurate survey results were in 2009, 2014 and 2019?

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results which will be out on June 4, let's take a look at exit poll results of 2009, 2014 and 2019 to see how accurate they were before exit polls for 2024 are out.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2024 16:35 IST
Representational image
Image Source : PTI Representational image

Polling in the one and half month long Lok Sabha elections will conclude today when the voting in the seventh and last phase, which is underway, will end at 6 pm. The results of the high stakes general elections -- which saw an interesting contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and INDIA bloc-led by various opposition parties -- will be declared on June 4.

As the polling will conclude today, all eyes will be on exit poll results as it will predict which party may have an edge on the result day. But before the exit poll survey data is revealed today, let's take a look at how accurate they have been in the past three Lok Sabha elections. 

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019

Polling Agency NDA UPA
India Today-Axis 352 93
News24-Today's Chanakya 350 95
News18-IPSOS 336 82
VDP Associates 333 115
Sudarshan News 313 121
Times Now-VMR 306 132
Suvarna News 305 124
India TV-CNX 300 120
India News-Polstart 287 128
C-Voter 287 128
News Nation 286 122
ABP-CSDS 277 130
NewsX-NETA 242 164
Average 306 120
Results 353 93

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2014

Polling Agency NDA UPA
India Today-Axis 340 70
India Today-Cicero 272 115
Times Now-ORG 249 148
CNN IBN-CSDS 280 97
NDTV-Hansa Research 279 103
CNN IBN-CSDS-Lokniti 276 97
India TV-CVoter 289 102
ABP News-Nielsen 274 97
Average 283 105
Results 336 60

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2009

Polling Agency NDA UPA
Star-Nielsen 196 199
CNN-IBN Dainik Bhaskar 175 195
India TV-CVoter 189 195
Headlines Today 180 191
Average 185 195
Results 158 262
 
