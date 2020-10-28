Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya debuts on Instagram; Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt react to his first photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AGASTYA.NANDA Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya debuts on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda keeps featuring in social media posts of the megastar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Suhana Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities. Now, the star kid has made his Instagram debut and shared a collage of pictures giving a sneak peek into his life. Agastya shared a scrapbook of 12 pictures featuring him and his sister Navya from their childhood along with many other photos with friends. Soon after he shared the photos, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan reacted to one of the pictures in which the star kid is seen sitting with a beautiful and said, "unfollowing." Suhana and Agastya share a very close bond and he is frequently seen partying with her.

Reacting to another picture that read, "I believe in the hustle, I don’t f**k with luck", Alia Bhatt and Navya Naveli Nanda questioned him about his intentions. Navya commented on a childhood picture with Agastya and wrote, "oh hello." On another post, she said, "Are you trying to be edgy?" Alia also agreed with Navya and commented, "hahaha exactly please explain your actions."

Check out a few posts here-

Earlier during the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a post-workout selfie with Agastya from his gym at his residence. In the monochrome picture, Big B is seen taking a mirror selfie with Agastya. Both are all smiles even as they strike a cool pose for the picture. They are seen holding a dumbbell each. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote: "Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson .."

Agastya is Big B and Jaya Bachchan's grandson from Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

