Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAHANA KUMRA Aahana Kumra urges all to check on their loved ones: 'You never know who is fighting a mental health battle'

Actress Aahana Kumra took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge people to check on their loved ones. She said it is not easy to understand from outside who is fighting a mental health battle within. Aahana's post comes at a time when India is battling a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and experiencing a heavy loss of lives and a high number of positive cases.

"What sometimes seems may not be! Check on your loved ones... you never know who is fighting a mental health battle... sometimes even those who look the toughest may be going through the most fragile moments of their lives! Reach out! Speak out!" Aahana wrote.

The actress has been addressing health issues amid lockdown lately. On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, Aahana had taken to social media to spread awareness on menstruation and urged all to fight the stigmas surrounding it.

On the professional front, Aahana will soon be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's film "India Lockdown", as well as the series "Call My Agent". India Lockdown also features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. She also stars in the cast of the period drama "Shamsher", starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Apart from this, Aahana will be a part of short film titled "Happy Birthday" which also features Anupam Kher.

Aahana was last seen opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the movie Khuda Haafiz. She played the character of Tamena Hamid and the movie was released on Disney+Hotstar.