Manoj Kumar Birthday Special: Purab Aur Pachhim actor changed his name because of Dilip Kumar, here’s why

Purab Aur Pachhim actor Manoj Kumar changed his name because of Dilip Kumar

Manoj Kumar Birthday Special: Bollywood veteran actor Manoj Kumar has entertained the audience for many years with his onscreen persona and charming acting skills. With films like Roti Kapada Aur makaan, Puran Aur Pachhim, Kranti, Upkar and others, Manoj Kumar made sure that he is remembered with his roles even when he is done with the world of Bollywood. The actor was a complete charmer and impressed everyone with real life personality as much as his reel life characters.

Manoj Kumar changed his name because of Dilip Kumar

Manoj Kumar was born in Abbottabad, Pakistan and moved in India with his family after partition. His real name is Harikishan Giri Goswami but people today recognize him as Manoj Kumar or Bharat Kumar. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with film Fashion in 1957 has turned 82 today. As a youngster, Manoj Kumar was a great admirer of Bollywood actors like Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kamini Kaushal. Everyone knows that Manoj Kumar is not his real name but there is an interesting story behind how he changed his name. Interestingly, when he was a kid, Harikishan Giri Goswami went to watch a film of Dilip Kumar called Shabnam which released in 1949. The actor was so impressed with Dilip Kumar’s acting and loved his character of Manoj Kumar in the film so much that he decided to name himself Manoj Kumar.

Purab Aur Pachhim actor Manoj Kumar changed his name because of Dilip Kumar

There is no denying that Manoj Kumar is the only actor whose name is synonymous to Patriotism. The actor has done a number of films that instilled the emotion of patriotism in every human being. His journey as a patriotic hero started with his role in the 1965 film Shaheed. The film was based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and made a special place in his fans’ hearts. Then films like Upkar, Purab Aur Pachhim, Pechaan and others further established him as the greatest actor of all times.

Purab Aur Pachhim actor Manoj Kumar changed his name because of Dilip Kumar

Also read: 5 films of Bollywood’s resident patriot Manoj Kumar that can’t be missed

Manoj Kumar has won many accolades for his contribution to Indian cinema as well as for his stellar acting skills. The actor was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. It is also said that Manoj Kumar used to give his nod to a film after consulting about it with his then-fiancee Shashi Manoj. On the other hand, Manoj Kumar’s trademark hand-covering-the-face style and iconic songs are still some of the things and fans cherish when they remember the legendary actor.

Also read:

Shilpa Shetty’s OOPS moment as she enjoys her Marilyn Monroe shot, watch viral video

Shraddha Kapoor gets injured on the sets of Street Dancer 3D once again, after Varun Dhawan's foot injury

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page