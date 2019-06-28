Fatima Sana Shaikh's adorable 'padhai' hating photo will remind you of your childhood days

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh treated her Instagram fans with an adorable throwback photo. In the picture, the Dangalk girl can be seen crying as her mother wants her to study. Dressed in an orange outfit with two ponies, Fatima looks super-cute. Our heart is melting. Isn't it? "Dekho meri maa kitni kush dikh rahi hai, mujhe rota hua dekh ke. Hate padhai," the actress captioned the photo. Check out the picture below.

The post garnered more than a lakh likes in less than five hours and also got adorable comments from her Instagram followers. ''Those were the days @fatimasanashaikh imagine you telling your mother....i dont wana study science...i wana be an actress in those days. Lots of love n blessings to you,'' wrote a user. ''Awwwww.... Chachi 420 waali Bharti yaad aa gayi... loved the movie,'' wrote another user.

''Everyone can Feel this photograph,'' wrote Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his debut with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote, ''awlee''.

On the professional front, Fatima will next be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, the actress revealed that the film is not a sequel to Life In A Metro. It has got four stories like Life In A Metro but it is a crime drama, hence it is different.

Talking about her experience of working with Rajkummar Rao, the actress said, "It was amazing. I have known Raj (her co-star Rajkummar Rao) even before Dangal and he has not changed a bit. He is a great actor, I have got to learn a lot from him. He is very passionate about his work and very dedicated. I'm very glad to finally get the chance to work with him''.

Fatima also revealed that she gave her nod to the project even before hearing the story. "I loved Barfi and Life In A Metro. When he told me about this film and offered me the role, I did not even ask for the story because I just wanted to work with him. It did not matter how big or small the role was. For me, working with him was really exciting. I had a great time shooting," she said.