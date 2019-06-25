Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia pays double for a house in Mumbai, price will shock you

Tamannaah Bhatia pays double for a house in Mumbai, price will shock you

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia is ruling the headlines these days because the actress has paid double price for a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actress, who has proved her acting mettle with a number of South Indian and Bollywood movies, has bought a flat in the western suburbs of Mumbai after paying the highest price. It is said that Tamannaah purchased the flat for Rs. 80,778 per sqft in Versova while the ongoing price of the area of an upcoming building is Rs 35,000 – Rs. 40,000 per sqft.

Going by the reports in DNA, ,”The deal has been signed last month and documents show that Bhatia has paid Rs.16.60 crore for a 191 sqft flat, which translated into 2,055 sqft. The ready-reckoner rate for the apartment is Rs. 4.56 crore and she even paid Rs.99.60 Lakh as stamp duty for the registration of the flat”. The Baahubali actress has purchased the flat from builder Sameer Bhojwani. The much-talked about flat belongs to a building named Bayview, located at the Juhu-Versova Link road. The building is 22 storeys high and the actress is also getting two car parks along with the flat.

According to a Broker from Bandra, who is aware about the deal, reveals the two reasons for the price being so high,” The building is 22 storeys high, and it offers sea view from all the sides of the apartment. To top it all, the actress also wants to have the interiors the way she wants and so will be shelling out another amount of Rs. 2 crore”.

Tamannaah was last seen in director Chakri Toleti's Hindi flick, Khamoshi. She will be next seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

