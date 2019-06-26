Alia Bhatt to start YouTube channel, wants to share her life with fans through Vlogs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt will soon share her youtube vlogging channel

Alia Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johan's film Student of the Year in 2012. In just a career span of 7 years, the actress has already registered her place in the film industry as the top Bollywood actress. The 26-year-old diva and daughter of the famous Indian director Mahesh Bhatt, Alia is also one of the highest paid actresses in India.

Social Media plays a huge role in our day to day life and almost every actor has a digital footprint in the 21st century. Alia Bhatt is one actor who loves updating about her whereabouts on her social media, she constantly keeps her fans updated with her upcoming project, photoshoots, and vacations. Now, Alia Bhatt will give her fans a detailed look into her life as she is all set to launch her own YouTube channel.

Despite having millions of followers on her social media handles, this new venture will be a first-person account that will give a glimpse of her journeys. The vlogs will include almost everything from makeup to fashion to fitness tips.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Alia really wanted to give a sneak peek into her life. The source said, "Alia likes to try new things, so having engaged on Instagram and Twitter, she wanted to try her hand at videos. She realized it's also an engaging way to reach out to fans and be more candid with them. The posts will be an incisive look at the actress' life, with their frequency being determined by her schedule."

What we see on Instagram is the final result of all the hard work. There is a lot more these Bollywood stars have to go undergo.

The source added saying, "Unlike Instagram where one can see the carefully curated images, her channel will walk her fans through the process of a photo shoot — from Alia and the designer zeroing in on an outfit to the shoot. She will share fitness videos too, where she will talk about adopting different regimens to attain distinct looks for films."

On the professional front, Alia recently wrapped the last leg of the most anticipated film Brahamastra, in which she will be seen next to her real life partner Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is also working on the sequel of Sadak, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film is being directed by father Mahesh Bhatt and is expected to release on July 10, 2020.