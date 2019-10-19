Need some Pagalpanti in life? Meet Wifi Bhai, Chandu and Junky

Check out Pagalpanti posters

Anees Bazmee has kick-started his Pagalpanti ride. After unveiling the first look posters of the comedy-drama, the makers on Saturday introduced characters of the film with different posters. Starring John Abraham in lead, the ensemble cast includes Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in important roles.

Quirky names and their looks give a sneak-peek into what you can expect from the characters. John, Arshad and Pulkit are seen in chef outfit and this has raised our excitement.

John as Raj Kishore with droopy eyes look fierce. His quirky shayari sort of caption will give you more insight into his character. So, here you go- ''Chhuri chalaoon yaa kaanta...Yaa boss ko maar doon chaanta! #Pagalpanti in cinemas 22nd Nov. .''

Has the time come to move over Majnu Bhai? Well, it seems that Anees Bazmee's latest character is all set to pose a huge challenge to iconic character from Welcome. Anil Kapoor will again be seen playing thug as it seems from his name Wifi Bhai. ''Ab humara WiFi strong nahi hoga toh kiska strong hoga pagal,'' wrote Anil Kapoor alongside his poster on Instagram.

Pulkit Samrat is all set to reunite with his Veerey Ki Wedding co-star Kriti Kharbanda in Pagalpanti. Introducing his character Chandu, which looks a mix of innoncence and quirk, the actor wrote, ''Helmet to sar pe hai, tarbooz kahan hai?''

Arshad Warsi who never fails to amaze us is back to make you cry laughing. Sharing his poster in which he looks in full chef mode, the actor wrote, ''Pata nahi log kyu kehtey hai ki ye bahut pakata hai''. It seems Junky will be quite 'Pakau' type of interesting character.