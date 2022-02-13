'BJP's double engine govt committed for prosperity, economic upliftment of farmers': Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Double engine govt of BJP committed for prosperity, economic upliftment of farmers: Yogi Adityanath

Highlights PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has paved way for prosperity of 2,87,000 farmers, Yogi said

The BJP govt is continuously working for the prosperity of the farmers, he said in continuation

Aim of the BJP govt is to take the farmers forward on the path of progress," the chief minister said

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the double engine government of BJP is committed to the prosperity and economic upliftment of the farmers.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has paved the way for the self-reliance and prosperity of 2,87,000 Annadata farmers of the Etah district and the BJP government is continuously working for the prosperity of the farmers.

"The BJP government is fully committed to empowering the farmers. We have worked to empower 2,17,898 beneficiaries of district Farrukhabad with 'PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi'. The aim of the BJP government is to take the farmers forward on the path of progress," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP government has made their lives happy by providing pensions to 42,766 old people, 19,113 destitute women and 7,592 disabled persons in Auraiya district.

"The double engine BJP government is working with full commitment to serve destitute and downtrodden people. With this service, a total of 74,463 beneficiaries are living with respect to the old age/divyangjan/widow pension scheme in the Etah district. Everyone's rights are protected in the BJP government," he said.

He further said that the BJP is committed to provide pucca houses to the families living in slums and under PM Awas Yojana, 22,246 families are now happy in their pucca houses in Etah district. "Now the dream of the poor of 'Apna Ghar-Pucca Ghar' is being fulfilled," he added.

Yogi said that the BJP government has constructed a 200-person barrack in the 43rd Corps PAC in the Sadar area of Etah district and a hostel for 200 personnel in the police line.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | UP Elections 2022: As first phase of polls comes to end, Yogi thanks voters