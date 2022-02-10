Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Elections 2022: As first phase of polls comes to end, Yogi thanks voters

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked voters of Uttar Pradesh who cast their votes during the first phase of polling in the state. About 60.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 6 pm on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, where polling was held across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.

Adityanath took to Twitter and thanked the voters. He wrote, "UP The first phase of Vidhan Sabha elections-2022 has been completed peacefully today. Hearty thanks to all the respected voters who participated in the festival of democracy by exercising their invaluable vote. Your vote will strengthen the foundation of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Long live Mother India!".

Polling closed at 6 pm but those already in queue were allowed to vote, Election Commission officials said. There were reports of technical snags in EVMs at some places, but voting was peaceful, they added.

Shamli district saw the highest voter turnout on the first day, at 69.42%, constisting of Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli constituencies. This was followed by Muzaffarnagar, that saw 65.3% voter turnout, Baghpat that saw 61.35%, and Meerut that saw 60.91% voter turnout.