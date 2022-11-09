Dalhousie Assembly Constituency: Can Congress' Asha Kumari repeat her 2017 success?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dalhousie assembly election 2022

Dalhousie Assembly Election: Dalhousie Assembly constituency is expected to witness an interest battle in the Himachal Pradesh Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Dalhousie seat, that comes under Chamba district of the state, is witnessing a direct battle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress has once again trusted Asha Kumari who had won the last Assembly election from the seat in 2017. The BJP has given ticket to Dhavinder Singh Thakur.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given ticket to Manish Sareen from the seat.

Asha Kumari had won the 2017 election by a thin margin of 556 votes and would be looking to strengthen her position this time, on the other hand Thakur would be eyeing to snatch the important seat that comes under Kangra Lok Sabha constituency from where BJP's Kishan Kapoor won in 2019 defeating Congress candidate Pawan Kajal by a huge margin of over four lakh votes.

Voting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 is scheduled to take place in single phase on November 12 and couting of votes/results will be announced of December 8.

The BJP is confident of changing the rivaaz (norm) in this assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh where no party has won two consecutive elections.