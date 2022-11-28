'Will win 400 seats in 2024' Lok Sabha elections, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4GUJARAT Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Gujarat Elections 2022: Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma who is campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the forthcoming elections on Monday said that Gujarat is a practice for 2024 election as after this an atmosphere will begin to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. Sarma said that they will win 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hitting out at the Congress, Himanta Sarma said it has given an ecosystem in the country in which people like Aftab Poonawala, who strangled his girlfriend and chopped her body into 35 pieces, carry out 'love jihad'. The nation needs a 'love-jihad' law.

There's a positive reaction from people on the Uniform Civil Code issue (UCC). The injustice done by Jawaharlal Nehru against women will end with UCC.

Himanta continued and said that terrorism was flourishing during the time of Congress as it was involved in politics of appeasement but it got a befitting reply after 2014.

Sarma also spoke about the ban on PFI saying that people were saying it will destabilise the nation but nothing happened. The same was said after Article 370 was revoked but nothing happened.

Speaking about BJP's manifesto which has mentioned about anti-radiclaziation unit, Sarma said this means that they will end the problem even before it starts as it will work as a vaccine.

On being accused of indulging in Hindu polarisation, Sarma asked, "What is the problem in polarising Hindus? Can only Owaisi talk? Hindus don't have the right to narrate their glory story... Muslim people also take inspiration by listening to Hindu glories."

The Assam CM also spoke about Shraddha Walkar case saying that due to the appeasement policy of the Congress, cases like Aftab-Shraddha are coming to the fore. When someone is cut into 35 pieces, then it is not a matter of love.

On Congress newly elected President Mallikarjun Kharge's Gujarat visit, Sarma said it's a good thing that he has come to Gujarat. "They want to roam. I stayed in Congress for 22 years but didn't hear any other name except the Gandhi family."

