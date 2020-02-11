Image Source : Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigns over party's poll drubbing

With the Congress failing to open its account in the Delhi Assembly elections this time as well, the party's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra resigned as expected even as knives were out for the resignation of the party's Delhi affairs in-charge PC Chacko, who has been blamed for the dismal electoral show. Though Chopra did not get sufficient time to gear up the Congress for the electoral battle, it's a tradition with the party that the state unit owns up the defeat.

The party may now focus on GenNext leaders since no election is round the corner. The party, which bagged 22 per cent of the polled votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has got less than 5 per cent this time.

The Delhi Congress has good leaders who can take the party forward but then the veterans have to come to terms with the younger generation that is more politically aggressive, a party leader said.

Leaders like Rajesh Lilothia, Abhishek Dutt and Alka Lamba have displayed a fighting spirit that can turn around the political fortunes of the grand old party, though the next real test for the Congress will come only in municipal corporation elections in Delhi.

Congress has been a divided house in Delhi ever since 2010 when a section of the party tried to dislodge Sheila Dikshit. The bitterness between the two factions still persists as leaders from her camp blame the other for the rout of the party in these elections.