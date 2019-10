Maharashtra Polls 2019 Results

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: In Jalgaon City assembly constituency, NCP's Abhishek Patil is fighting against BJP candidate Suresh Bhole

VBA's Shafi Shaikh and MNS's Jamil Deshpande is also in the fray. Counting of votes is underway.

BJP's Suresh Bhole is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Suresh Bhole registered victory against Shiv Sena's Sureshkumar Jain.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections took place on October 21.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.