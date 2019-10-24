First seat of Maharashtra elections goes to BJP; Vijaykumar Gavit wins Nandurbar

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Gavit has secured 1,09,186 votes which accounts for 65.11% of total votes cast (1,67,697). While the second-best candidate was Congress' Udesing Kocharu Padvi with 44,331 votes.

BJP has won the first victory of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. Vijaykumar Krushnrao Gavit has wrapped up a dominant performance in the constituency of Nandurbar. 

Dipa Shamshon Valvi of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi secured 6,048 votes. 

BJP+ is leading in Maharashtra on 164 out of the 288 seats and looks all set to form the next government in the state. On the other hand in Haryana while BJP is the single largest party, it does not, however, have the majority to form the government on its own. 

