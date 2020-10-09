Image Source : PTI Andhra Polycet 2020: 84% students qualify exam

Andhra Polycet 2020: At least 84 per cent students have qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Polycet examination. Technical Education Commissioner M. M. Naik and senior official Anantha Ramu released the results on Friday.

Of the 88,372 applicants, 71,631 have appeared for the exam.

Of 50,706 boys who appeared, 42,313 qualified for the exam while 18,467 girl students from 20,925 applicants have also achieved the same.

Matta Durga Saikeerthi Teja from West Godavari district has ranked first in the state with 120 marks while Sri Datta Syamsundar from East Godavari came second with 118 marks.

Ramu said the students are eligible for admissions in 271 colleges where 66,742 seats are up for grabs.

