Haryana NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 seat matrix released at hry.online-counselling.co.in, details here

Haryana NEET PG counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Haryana has published the tentative seat matrix for National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) third counselling round. The matrix covers admission to government and private dental colleges' MD, MS, MDS, MBBS DNB, and Diploma programs.

According to the Haryana NEET PG counselling 2023 round three seat matrix, there are 294 available seats for different postgraduate medical programs and 93 seats for MDS programs in government and private dental colleges throughout the state.

The deadline for candidate registration, choice editing, and locking is 11:59 p.m. on October 3. To participate in round 3 of Haryana NEET PG counselling, candidates must meet certain conditions.

Registered candidates who have not been allotted seats in rounds one and two

Candidates who have been allotted seats in rounds one and two but have not joined.

Candidates who have joined the seat allotted during rounds one and two but wish to upgrade their seats

As per the official statement, candidates desiring to participate in the third round of counselling and selecting state quota seats in government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental colleges, and hospitals are required to pay a security fee. For general candidates, the fee is Rs. 25,000, while SC, SCD, BCA, BCB, EWS, and PWBD candidates from Haryana state are required to submit Rs. 12,500. Applicants who opt for the management quota will have to deposit Rs. 2 lakh online.