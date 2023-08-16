Goa NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 registration begins, check how to apply, documents list and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goa NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 registration starts at gmc.goa.gov.in

Goa NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 schedule, Goa NEET PG counselling 2023 registration form: The Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has started the registration process for Goa NEET PG round 1 counselling cum admission process today, August 16. Candidates can submit their applications at the web portal, gmc.goa.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for joining the allocated college after the release of the counselling allotment result is August 20. There are a total of 118 open seats of doctor of medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Post Graduate Diploma will be granted through Goa NEET PG 2023 counselling process.

The council will announce the second round of counselling cum admission list on August 28. Candidates can follow the intsructions given below to submit their online applications.

Goa NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1: How to register?

Visit the official website of GMCH, gmc.goa.gov.in Click on the registration Generate your login credientials After successful registration, fill out the application form along with the required documents Review application form and pay application fee Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Goa NEET PG counselling 2023: What are the document required at the time registration?

Candidates are required to keep the following documents handy to ease their application procedure.