Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result announced at rajpgneet2023.com, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result declared

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023, Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 result: RUHS college of dental sciences has released the result of round 1 seat allotment for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) - Post Graduate (PG) counselling. Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan NEET PG counseling 2023 for admission to various courses including MD, MS, MDS programs in the state medical, dental colleges can download the seat allotment letter from the official website of rajpgneet2023.com.

The result includes the details on combined merit, allotted seats, gender, considered categories name, father name, course and colleges. Candidates who are satisfied with the Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment can report to the designated colleges for admission and document verification from August 17 and 20.

ALSO READ | Goa NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 registration begins, check how to apply, documents list and more

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of rajpgneet2023.com Click on the notification link that reads, 'Provisional allotment list Round 1 16.08.2023' It will redirect you to a PDF containing the category wise, name wise allocation Take a printout of the Provisional allotment list for future reference

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 result: What are the document required at the time of document verification?

Candidates are required to keep the following documents handy to ease their application procedure.