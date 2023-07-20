CUET PG Result 2023 is likely to be released tonight or tomorrow, confirms UGC Cheif

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG Result 2023 expected tonight or tomorrow, says UGC chief M. Jagadesh Kumar

CUET PG Result 2023, CUET PG Result 2023 scorecard, CUET PG Result 2023 download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) soon. All those who appeared in the CUET PG 2023 exam can download their scorecards using their credinetials on the official website.

UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar stated in a tweet that the NTA hopes to release the CUET-PG results either tonight or in the morning. For updates, please check the NTA website.

This year, the entrance test was conducted from June 5 to 17 in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India. For the National Post Graduate entrance exam for admission to central institutions and other universities, a total of 8,76,908 registrations were received. The final answer keys for the same have already been released by the testing agency and now candidates are eagerly awaiting for the results.



CUET PG Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter registration number, date of birth, and other details CUET PG Result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save CUET PG Result 2023 for future reference

CUET PG Result 2023: What is the validity of the scorecard?

Candidates will be able to take admission in any central univerisity based on the CUET PG score 2023 which will be valid for one year for academic sesssion 2023-24.

CUET PG Result 2023: Details on Scorecard

Once the result is released, the candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards including name, father's name, father's name, exam name, exam code, section wise scores, percentiles and all india rank (AIR).