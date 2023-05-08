CUET PG 2023: NTA to close correction window today at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 correction window closing today, May 8

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG 2023 today, i.e. may 8. The last date of registration was earlier extended to 9.50 pm on May 5. Candidates who have yet not made any changes, if any, can do so before the closure of the correction window. The correction window started on May 6, 2023.

The testing agency will announce the exam dates after completing the application process soon. Candidates are required to stay tuned to the official website of NTA for latest updates.

CUET PG 2023: How to edit application form?

Candidates are required to login on cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads 'Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2023' under candidate activity

Login using the application form/application number, password, security pin and click on submit button

Made changes, if any

Download CUET PG 2023 registration confirmation page and save it for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Those candidates who have already submitted their Application Form successfully are also eligible to choose more Test Paper Codes / Courses (Programmes) / Universities / Institutions / Autonomous Colleges / Organizations. The candidates who have already selected courses, can edit their earlier chosen Test Paper Codes. However, additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates to note that fee once paid will not be refunded, reads notice.

According to the notice, refund of duplicate fees, if any to the concerned candidates will be initiated only after the reconcillation of fee data of all candidates as received from the concerned banks with the fee data captured during the application form of CUET PG 2023. The refund process will be initiated after exam, reads notice.

