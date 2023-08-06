AILET 2024: Registration starts tomorrow, check eligibility, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AILET 2024 Registrations tomorrow

AILET 2024, AILET 2024 registration, AILET 2024 application form: National Law University, Delhi will start the registration process for All India Law Entrance Test 2024 tomorrow. All those who are seeking admisison to five year B.A. LLB (Hons.), LLM and Ph.D. programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The online application form will be accessible at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

According to the exam schedule, the AILET 2023 exam will be held on December 10 from 11 am to 12: 30 pm. The admit cards for the same will be allotted prior 15 days to the commencement of the exam. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, registration fee and other details below.

ALIET 2024: What is Eligibility Criteria? Educational Qualification:

B.A.LL.B.(Hons.): Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or an equivalent with a minimum cumulative score of 45%; this criteria is 40 percent for SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities categories, 65% for foreign nationals. LL.M (One Year) Programme: LL.B. or an equivalent degree from a recognised university with at least 50% while this criteria is 45% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities. Ph.D.- Master's Degree in law or professional degree in law or equivalent

AILET 2024: Registration fee

While submitting the AILET 2024 application form, candidates are required to remit an application fee of Rs. 3,500, and candidates under the SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs. 1,500/-. Candidates below the poverty line (BPL) in the SC/ST category are exempt from fee submission. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website for more updates.

​About AILET 2024

This is a national level exam conducted for national level exam conducted for admission in law courses including B.A. LLB (Hons.), LLM and Ph.D. at NLU Delhi only.