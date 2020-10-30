Image Source : TELANGANA GOVT NOTIFICATION TS Eamcet-2020: Telangana EAMCET 2020 counselling eligibility criteria revised, 45% norm relaxed

Telangana EAMCET 2020 counselling: The Telangana government has revised the eligibility criteria for the TS EAMCET counselling 2020. The state govt has relaxed the 45% eligibility criteria a day after the High court halted the second phase of the engineering, agriculture, medical common entrance test counselling.

The new schedule for candidates to apply online, pay the processing fee and attend for certificate verification as per the new criteria will begin on October 31.

According to a government order issued by the higher education department on Thursday, all students who have cleared Intermediate exams are qualified or eligible for Eamcet-2020 counselling.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the earlier Eamcet notification released by Telangana higher education department, candidates with 45% marks with respect to the general category and 40 per cent with respect to the candidates from the reserved category in the subjects specified in Intermediate except for B Pharmacy course were eligible for counselling.

However, as per new notification, the minimum qualifying marks will not be taken as a one time measure by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Authorities to permit such students to appear for counselling in respect of TS-Eamcet (Admissions)– 2020 without insisting on the eligibility criteria for qualifying examination marks. This order applies only for this year i.e., 2020-21 as a special case and shall not be precedent in future, and shall not be applied from 2021-2022 onwards,” the GO said.

As per revised schedule, candidates would be able to apply online, pay the processing fee and attend for certificate verification as per the relaxed qualifying criteria on October 31. Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates in the final phase would be held on November 1.

The provisional allotment of the seats will be declared on November 4, 2020, and the candidates are required to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from November 4 to 7, 2020.

