PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid, students say

Taking social media by storm, aspirants are demanding postponement of two key entrance examinations -- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Both the exams are scheduled to be held in September. Students are seeking a further postponement of the entrance exams.

Trying to make their voices heard, students in large numbers are tweeting using #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid, also elaborating on the reasons why the exams should be postponed again.

The JEE Main examination is slated to take place from September 1-6 while NEET will be conducted on September 13. JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27. Earlier, the exams were to take place in July.

#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid

There's no one who is going to say ur government has failed.

If u postpone these exms for a longer period

Plz,consider the mental turmoil we are facing everyday

And kindly look into the matter of postponing our exams soon. pic.twitter.com/rsyyvwwQlr — Volvox (@Volvox66016379) July 28, 2020

@DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry Plz save us no exam is bigger than Life #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid 🙏🙏

You applying SOP guidline inside the exam center don't you think while traveling to center we can get Covid??

😣😣😣😣😣😣 pic.twitter.com/bQnb8Wgeu7 — Rounak choubey (@Rounakchoubey2) July 28, 2020

#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid

This was the situation during KEAM exam in Kerala. The same situation will be there during JEE & NEET exams. Social distancing???? pic.twitter.com/aHB4MOVS6v — Aryan Bijoria (@aryan_bijoria29) July 28, 2020

Exams were not conducted in a single place, students need to travel a lot.

Moreover students in Containment zones can’t travel to other places due to lack of transport. There’s a high chance of spreading virus.#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid — Anulekha Boosa (@anulekhaboosa) July 28, 2020

@DrRPNishank Sir, pls postpone jee and neet till condition becomes conducive! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid — Postpone_Jee_Neet (@Jee_Neet_2020) July 28, 2020

