PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid, students say

Taking social media by storm, aspirants are demanding postponement of two key entrance examinations -- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Nidhi Taneja Nidhi Taneja @nidhiindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2020 17:07 IST
Taking social media by storm, aspirants are demanding postponement of two key entrance examinations -- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Both the exams are scheduled to be held in September. Students are seeking a further postponement of the entrance exams. 

Trying to make their voices heard, students in large numbers are tweeting using #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid, also elaborating on the reasons why the exams should be postponed again. 

The JEE Main examination is slated to take place from September 1-6 while NEET will be conducted on September 13. JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27. Earlier, the exams were to take place in July.

TAKE A LOOK AT STUDENTS' SAY

