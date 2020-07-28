PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid, students say

Taking social media by storm, aspirants are demanding postponement of two key entrance examinations -- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Both the exams are scheduled to be held in September. Students are seeking a further postponement of the entrance exams.
Trying to make their voices heard, students in large numbers are tweeting using #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid, also elaborating on the reasons why the exams should be postponed again.
The JEE Main examination is slated to take place from September 1-6 while NEET will be conducted on September 13. JEE Advanced is scheduled for September 27. Earlier, the exams were to take place in July.
TAKE A LOOK AT STUDENTS' SAY
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— Volvox (@Volvox66016379) July 28, 2020
There's no one who is going to say ur government has failed.
If u postpone these exms for a longer period
Plz,consider the mental turmoil we are facing everyday
And kindly look into the matter of postponing our exams soon. pic.twitter.com/rsyyvwwQlr
India hit 15 lakh cases today— Manny_oj (@Manoj_k_raju) July 28, 2020
Don't keep 20 lakh + Aspirants lives in Danger #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid 🙏🙏🙏🙏 @DrRPNishank @nidhiindiatv @anubha1812
@DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry Plz save us no exam is bigger than Life #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid 🙏🙏— Rounak choubey (@Rounakchoubey2) July 28, 2020
You applying SOP guidline inside the exam center don't you think while traveling to center we can get Covid??
😣😣😣😣😣😣 pic.twitter.com/bQnb8Wgeu7
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— Aryan Bijoria (@aryan_bijoria29) July 28, 2020
This was the situation during KEAM exam in Kerala. The same situation will be there during JEE & NEET exams. Social distancing???? pic.twitter.com/aHB4MOVS6v
Exams were not conducted in a single place, students need to travel a lot.— Anulekha Boosa (@anulekhaboosa) July 28, 2020
Moreover students in Containment zones can’t travel to other places due to lack of transport. There’s a high chance of spreading virus.#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid
If our health is your priority then postpone NEET-JEE & prove your words, Sir.— devil 😈 (@___amazing_____) July 28, 2020
#SaveNEETJEEstudents #HealthOverNEETjee @DG_NTA @HRDMinistry#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid
#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— Piya Malhotra (@PiyaMalhotra19) July 28, 2020
KEAM aspirants were much less in numbers that JEE NEET aspirants.
Is govt ready to take responsibility? #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid pic.twitter.com/aycxuxbncz
@DrRPNishank Sir, pls postpone jee and neet till condition becomes conducive! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid— Postpone_Jee_Neet (@Jee_Neet_2020) July 28, 2020