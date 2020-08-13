Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK Exam: Karnataka High Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

The Karnataka High Court is all set to hear a plea seeking postponement of COMEDK exam at 10.30 am today. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam is scheduled to be held on August 19. Students have been demanding deferment of the exam as the coronavirus pandemic poses multiple risks before them.

The petition, filed by Advocate Abdulla Mannan Khan, seeks withholding of he exam and postponement to a later date after the JEE Main and NEET examinations. The plea also says that there is no "immediate urgency" to conduct the COMEDK exam as "it will not have any effect on the students' academic future".

COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.

The petition before the court also submits that Article 21 of the Constitution ensures one's right to life, and that also includes protecting oneself. The government itself is asking the individuals to stay home unless it is very important and COMEDK is a manufactured event for the students in havoc, the plea further mentions.

