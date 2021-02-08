Image Source : SCREENGRAB ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results 2020 declared. Direct link to download

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for CA Foundation and CA Intermediate November exams on its official website today (February 8). Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation and Inter exams can check and download their CA exams result online at icai.org. The ICAI CA results are also available on icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results 2020: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- icai.org

2. Click on the link 'important annoucement'

3. Click on the link that reads 'Result of CA Intermediate examination (Old and New Course) and Foundation course held in November 2020

4. Click on one of the mentioned links

5. Key in your credentials

6. Your ICAI CA November 2020 result will appear on the screen

7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results 2020: Direct link

Click here to download ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Results 2020

Latest Education News