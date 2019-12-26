IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: IBPS Results may be delayed by a week

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: IBPS Results may be delayed by a week. Details inside

The wait seems to be never ending for those who appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 on official website -- ibps.in -- soon. According to recent reports, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 might be delayed by a week. IBPS Results are now expected to be out either in the last week of December of the first week of January, an official from IBPS told Indian Express.

Those who appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 can check their IBPS Results 2019 on official website ibps.in once they are announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Date

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is likely to be out in last week of December or first week of January. Students should closely watch the official IBPS website -- ibps.in -- for IBPS Results.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Steps to check IBPS Results

Step 1: Visit official website -- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on link that reads "IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Results 2019"

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: Participating banks

Allahabad Bank

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Syndicate Bank

Andhra Bank

UCO Bank

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank

United Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Baroda

Corporation Bank

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Bank of India