IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: IBPS Results may be delayed by a week. Details inside

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: IBPS Results may be delayed by a week. Details insideIBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The wait seems to be never ending for those who appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 on official website -- ibps.in -- soon. According to recent reports, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 might be delayed by a week. IBPS Results are now expected to be out either in the last week of December of the first week of January, an official from IBPS told Indian Express.
Those who appeared for IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 can check their IBPS Results 2019 on official website ibps.in once they are announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Date
The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is likely to be out in last week of December or first week of January. Students should closely watch the official IBPS website -- ibps.in -- for IBPS Results.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: Steps to check IBPS Results
Step 1: Visit official website -- ibps.in
Step 2: Click on link that reads "IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Results 2019"
Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details
Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: Participating banks
Allahabad Bank
Canara Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
Syndicate Bank
Andhra Bank
UCO Bank
Indian Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank
United Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Bank of Baroda
Corporation Bank
Punjab National Bank
Union Bank of India
Central Bank of India
Oriental Bank of Commerce
Bank of India