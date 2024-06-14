JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 declared on jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 declared

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 10th results 2024. All those who took the class 10th board exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The JKBOSE 10th Board Result 2024 link can be checked at the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

To download JKBOSE 10th Result 2024, the candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps. This year, JKBOSE Class 10th board exam was conducted between March 7 and April 3. All those who have secured at least 33 per cent in the exam have passed the class 10th board exam. Those not meeting the minimum requirement must appear for the compartment exam.

How to download JKBOSE 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE 10th Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, registration number and click on the 'submit' button

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Result 2024

On June 6, the results for class 12th were declared for soft and hard zone areas. This year, the class 12th board exam was held between February 9 and May 9 in pen-paper mode. Students and parents are advised to visit the official website of JKBOSE for more relevant information.