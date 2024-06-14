Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024 declared on secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The result has been declared on the official website of BSEB

Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the results for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ED) Joint Entrance Examinations 2024 on Friday. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now access their results on the BSEB's official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Out of the 5,68,972 students who appeared for the exam, a total of 4,29,159 candidates have successfully passed, marking a significant achievement. This translates to an overall pass percentage of 75.43 per cent, according to the Bihar School Examination Board.

Seat Allotment and Counselling Session soon

The board will soon conduct the Seat Allotment and Counselling Session for candidates who have qualified for the examination. The authorities will notify the candidates about the specific dates and times for these counselling sessions. It should be noted here that the Bihar D.EL.ED exam was conducted over an extensive period from April 1 to April 28, 2024. Originally, exams were scheduled for March 30 and 31 but had to be rescheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. The examinations took place across 53 centres in various districts, including Patna, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, and Siwan.

How and when to download results?

According to a notice issued by the Bihar School Examination Board, candidates can download their results from the official website starting from June 14 to July 4. To access their results, candidates would be required to enter their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the login page. To qualify for the examination, candidates need to get a minimum qualifying mark of 35 per cent for the unreserved category and 30 per cent for the reserved category.

Direct link to download Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024

Steps to check Bihar D.EL.ED results 2024

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the home page, click on the ‘D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Test, 2024 – Result’ link

Enter login details including 'Application ID' and 'Date of Birth'

After entering the required details, click on the 'Submit' button

Check the Bihar D.EL.ED Result displayed on the screen

Download and keep a printout for future reference and use

