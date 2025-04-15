Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IPL match between Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, check restrictions Delhi traffic advisory: No heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road from Darya Ganj to Rajghat and Guru Nanak Chowk to Delhi Gate between 4 pm and 11.30 pm.

New Delhi:

A Delhi traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions have been imposed ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

The IPL match on Wednesday is expected to draw a large crowd. Hence the Delhi Traffic Police asked the commuters to avoid roads around the stadium, especially the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road near Rajghat between 4 pm and 11.30 pm.

"Traffic congestion is expected in the vicinity due to the arrival of spectators. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid routes around the stadium during match hours," the advisory stated.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check details