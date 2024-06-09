JEE-Advanced results 2024: Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone tops | Check toppers list

Follow us on Image Source : IIT MADRAS Toppers Dwija Dharmeshkumar and Ved Lahoti

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday. Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone topped the rank list by securing 355 out of 360 marks.

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female.

Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with 322 out of 360 marks. Her all India rank is 7.

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the exam this time, other candidates in top 10 are:

Aditya (IIT Delhi zone)

Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone)

Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone)

Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Maadras)

Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone)

Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone)

Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone)

Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone).

The maximum number of candidates have qualified from IIT Madras zone, followed by IIT Delhi Zone and IIT Bombay zone. Among the top 500 candidates, 145 are from IIT Madras zone, followed by 136 from IIT Bombay zone and 122 from IIT Delhi zone.

A total of seven foreign candidates have qualified the exam while 179 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) have also cleared it.

Explaining the criteria for inclusion in rank list, a senior IIT Madras official said, "The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list."

A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced, of which 48,248 have qualified including 7964 female candidates.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The exam was conducted on May 26. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin from Monday.

