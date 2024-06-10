JKBOSE class 10th results to release soon, when and how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JKBOSE class 10th results soon

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will soon announce the class 10th results today, June 10. All those who appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th Board Exam can download their results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in. In order to download JKBOSE class 10th results, candidates are required to use their roll number, registration number and other details on the login page.

As per the media reports, class 10th board results will be announced this week. However, the exact date and time of releasing the JKBOSE class 10th results has yet not been specified by the board. Once the results are declared, students and parents will be able to download JKBOSE class 10th results using their registration, roll number, and other details on the login page.

How to download Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th Board Results?

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE class 10th results'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, registration number and click on 'login'

JKBOSE class 10th results will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE class 10th results for future reference

This year, JKBOSE class 10th exam was conducted from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and from April 4 to May 9 in the hard zone. The papers were conducted in single shifts from 11 am onwards. Earlier, the results for class 12 were announced on June 6. In 2023, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 79.89, of which, 78.23 percent of boys cleared the exams as against 81.68 percent of girls passed the exam. To pass the exams, students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject and aggregate. Additionally, the board offers up to 6 grace marks to students who narrowly miss the passing marks in the subject.