CBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2024 to be conducted next month, here's official tentative schedule

Image Source : FILE CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2024 datesheet released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set for class 10 and class 12 supplementary examination 2024. As per the official schedule, the supplementary examination of CBSE classes 10 will be held from July 15 to 22 and for class 12, it will be conducted on July 15. Students should note that this schedule is tentative. The board will release the exact datesheet in due course along with the subjects. The students who have applied for the supplementary exam through their respective school's LOC can check the tentative date sheet from the official website - cbse.gov.in.

After the declaration of results on May 13, The board asked the schools to inform and submit the list of candidates of the students who are placed in the compartment category and also the list of candidates who are not satisfied with their results and are interested in appearing for the compartment exam. The deadline for submission of the list of candidates (LOC) is June 15.

“This tentative date sheet has been published to help the students to select the subjects for which they want to appear in the Supplementary Examinations 2024 for Improvement of Performance. The final date sheet will be issued after the last date of submission of LOC,” stated the board in the released notice.

CBSE Class 10, 12: Application Fee

All those who have yet not submitted their applications for the improvement exam for classes 10th, and 12. Still have the opportunity to apply. As per the official schedule, the students will have to pay a compartment fee of Rs 300 per subject for students in India. However, students from Nepal are required to pay Rs 1000 per subject, and Rs 2000 per subject for students outside India other than Nepal. This facility will remain available before June 17.

CBSE Class 10, 12: Supplementary exam dates

As per the tentative schedule released by CBSE, the class 10th supplementary exam will be held on July 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, and 22. The exams of most of the papers will be conducted for three hours i.e. 10:30 am to 1:30 pm other than the exam on Computer Applications and Information Technology (July 22) which will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 15 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most of the exams but the exam for the subjects namely - hindustani music vocal, hindustani music mel ins, hindustani music per ins, painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art), kathak dance, bharatanatyam – dance, yoga, early childhood care & education, artificial intelligence, data science will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.