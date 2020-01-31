Image Source : PTI DU Result 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam declared. Direct link to download

DU Results 2019: The Delhi University Results 2019 for the Nov-Dec Semester Exams has been declared on the official website. Students who had appeared for the DU UG – PG Exams can now check and download their Delhi University Nov-Dec Semester Exams 2019 results from the official website.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check DU Results 2019 have been given below. A direct link to check and download the DU Results 2019 for UG/PG (Nov-Dec) Exam will be provided once the result is declared.

How to check DU Results 2019

1. Visit the official website du.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Examination Section'

3. Click on results tab

4. Click on 'UG / PG Programme' and select your semester

5. Enter the required details and submit

6. Your DU Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Also Read: JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil division announced. Direct Link